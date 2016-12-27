Sheila Dikshit Dares PM Modi to Order Probe Into Sahara-Birla Papers

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress' CM face in Uttar Pradesh, Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shying away from an independent and a thorough probe into the alleged Sahara-Birla papers.

Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers? — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) December 27, 2016

The former Delhi CM took to Twitter on Monday and said: I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia & others now. Will he respond and come out clean?"

Sheila Dikshit on Sunday strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them. She said she has nothing to do with the issue and refused to speak further saying the matter is sub-judice.

I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia & others now. Will he respond and come out clean? #SaharaBirlaDiaries — Sheila Dikshit (@SheilaDikshit) December 26, 2016

With Rahul Gandhi targeting Narendra Modi over 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue, a controversy erupted after Congress put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to its leader Sheila Dikshit also allegedly figured, prompting Sheila to junk the documents.

