Shift in Rahul Gandhi's Campaign, Visits Temple in Gujarat in Trademark BJP Style

He rode a bullock cart, hopped off his air-conditioned bus and walked in the middle of a huge crowd, while his security personnel scampered to guard him. Congress scion Rahul Gandhi then sat on a charpoy and lend a patient ear to the farmers. This was not the usual Gandhi-style of campaigning.The Congress vice-president even sat down with the villagers, had tea and listened to women who complained of non-availability of potable water.In a drastic shift from the usual campaign style, Gandhi started his Gujarat campaign with a three-day road tour of the Saurashtra region. His first stop was at the Dwarakadheesh Temple on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Dwarka, seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna.Not just the Dwarka temple, Rahul Gandhi will also visit the Khodal Dham, the seat of Leuva Patidars and the Chamunda Mata temple at Chotila, all during his road show. Flagging off a yatra from famous religious sites was until today, a trademark style of the BJP.Although Gandhi was not a big crowd-puller on Monday, it was a beginning well made. A sizeable crowd not only greeted Rahul Gandhi, but hundreds of men, women and children also interacted with him and shook hands.“I sense an undercurrent against the BJP in Gujarat. There is a feeling of anger among people that they have been cheated. They trusted the BJP and voted it to power. Congress now needs to give a vision and take the people forward,” reflected Rahul Gandhi at the end of the day in which, he travelled by road from Dwarka to Jamnagar meeting people all along the way.As expected, the ‘Vikas Has Gone Crazy’ slogan featured in his speech at Khambaliya town of Dwarka district, when he asked the crowd "What has happened to Vikas in Gujarat?” Pat came the reply and the crowd said “It has gone Crazy”.Flagging off his Navsarjan Yatra with a visit to the Dwarka temple was also a well thought out move."Rahulji has started this yatra with the blessing of Lord Krishna and a visit to Shaktipeeth. God is with us now," said Ashok Gehlot, Congress' Gujarat in-charge.