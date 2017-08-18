Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Attacks Manohar Parrikar, Mocks his 'Courage'

: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna has taken strong exception to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's remark that he will become the defence minister once again in case he loses the Panaji by-election.The Saamna editorial asked if the position of country's defence minister was so cheap that anybody could stake claim to it?Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to counter problems created by the Chinese and Pakistani military, Saamna took a dig at Parrikar, saying, "When the country was facing issues on its border, Parrikar turned his back to them, and returned to Goa to eat 'fish-curry-rice'. Isn't it a matter of great courage?"The editorial further said that Parrikar's image as a clean and straightforward politician had long been dented, adding, "he has proven he can't look beyond himself.""He must lose. Let Goa see if he really becomes the Defence Minister after that. For how long is he going to fool the Goans?" the editorial asked. The by-election to two seats in Goa will be held on August 23.