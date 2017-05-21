Shiv Sena Questions Safety of Mumbai Post GST Implementation

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday questioned the safety of Mumbai after the implementation of GST Bill, even as Maharashtra Legislative Council unanimously passed the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (compensation to the Local Authorities) Act 2017.

"We support this Bill. But, we are concerned about the safety of Mumbai as when octroi was collected, the vehicles used to be scanned. There should be a mechanism in place to ensure that safety of the city is not compromised," senior Sena MLC Anil Parab said during discussion on the GST bills. "We support this Bill. But, we are concerned about the safety of Mumbai as when octroi was collected, the vehicles used to be scanned. There should be a mechanism in place to ensure that safety of the city is not compromised," senior Sena MLC Anil Parab said during discussion on the GST bills.

Earlier, during the discussion, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said while the Opposition parties supported the GST Bill, there should be a special session of Maharashtra Legislature to discuss farm loan waiver as well.

"This year, monsoon was good and thereby there was a bumper crop production. Yet, farmer suicides continue unabated as they are not getting the Minimum Support Price for their produce," he said.

Congress leader Sharad Ranpise meanwhile questioned the government to give a detailed response on what recommendations had it implemented of the Subodh Kumar-led Maharashtra Economic Development Committee report on GST.

The Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the Local Authorities) Act 2017 states that the compensation amount payable to the municipal corporation will be treated akin to a charged expenditure as provided in the Appropriation Bill.

As per the constitutional provisions, a charged expenditure (here it will be treated akin to charged expenditure) is one which does not require a vote in the state legislature or the Parliament and is charged on the Consolidated Fund.