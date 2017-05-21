DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Shiv Sena Questions Safety of Mumbai Post GST Implementation
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday questioned the safety of Mumbai after the implementation of GST Bill, even as Maharashtra Legislative Council unanimously passed the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (compensation to the Local Authorities) Act 2017.
Earlier, during the discussion, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said while the Opposition parties supported the GST Bill, there should be a special session of Maharashtra Legislature to discuss farm loan waiver as well.
Congress leader Sharad Ranpise meanwhile questioned the government to give a detailed response on what recommendations had it implemented of the Subodh Kumar-led Maharashtra Economic Development Committee report on GST.
As per the constitutional provisions, a charged expenditure (here it will be treated akin to charged expenditure) is one which does not require a vote in the state legislature or the Parliament and is charged on the Consolidated Fund.
