Shiv Sena Takes Dig at PM Modi for Greeting Pakistan PM

Mumbai: In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday amid chill in relations between the two countries, Shiv Sena on Tuesday invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji saying the warrior king never extended such greetings to "the enemies of the nation."

Significantly, the Sena's barb at Modi came within days of his laying the foundation for a grand memorial to Shivaji in Mumbai.

The ally also voiced its displeasure over the BJP supporters chanting "Modi, Modi" during a public meeting addressed by the Prime Minister, which was also attended by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

"What is outstanding about Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts is that he considered enemies of Swarajya as enemies of the nation. Shivaji Maharaj never extended birthday greetings to Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan and Shaista Khan," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

During the build-up to 'jal pujan' for the memorial, Sena did not hide its feeling that BJP has sought to "hijack" the event for claiming the legacy of the Maratha icon to secure political mileage.

"We only ask politicians not to use Chhatrapati to play low-grade politics. Those who claim rights on Chhatrapati will bite the dust in the end. They would do well remember the history," the editorial said today.

"Ensure that the memorial does not get trapped in selfish politics, thereby forcing Shivaji Maharaj to use his sword against these self-centred politicians," it said.

The ruling alliance partner, however, said it understood the importance of Modi in the BJP, and that his party is what it is today only due to the "Modi tonic".

"While the Sainiks and Shivaji fans were chanting slogans hailing the Chhatrapati, BJP workers were shouting slogans in the name of Modi. Can anyone compare himself to Shivaji? Modi himself will not approve of this," Sena said.

Notably, during the public meeting addressed by Modi here on Sunday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's speech was interrupted for a while, apparently by BJP supporters present among the audience by chanting "Modi, Modi,".