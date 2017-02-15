Shiv Sena Trains Guns on Kirit Somaiya, He Dubs it as Diversionary Tactic

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has links with the infamous National Stock Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam and that he "pressurised" the Prime Minister's Office to stop an inquiry against him.

Sena's attack on Somaiya comes a day after he asked party president Uddhav Thackeray to make public his family assets and income.

Meanwhile, Somaiya has dismissed the allegations saying it is a "diversionary tactic" of Shiv Sena.

Sena MP Rahul Shewale while addressing reporters alleged, "Somaiya has links with NSEL scam and he brought pressure on Prime Minister's Office (PMO)."

Somaiya's former CA Shekher Vaishnav, who was also present at the press meet alleged: "He (Somaiya) has links with investors, bankers and his main job is to settle price ranging in the market."

He further said Somaiya's relation with an investment banker must be inquired.

"I exposed Satyam scam but Somaiya kept mum at that time. I am working with Congress but a leader from that party told me not to speak against Somaiya," Vaishnav said.

He challenged Somaiya to come in an open panel discussion with him over these issues.

When contacted Somaiya told PTI, "I have made all my accounts public and have challenged Uddhav Thackeray to make his accounts public as well. He is scared and therefore using diversionary tactics. Before levelling allegations on me he should first reveal details of the seven shell companies which I had named in which he is involved."