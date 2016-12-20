Shivaji's Statue in Mumbai will be the Tallest Memorial in the World: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the planned statue of King Shivaji off Mumbai coast will be the tallest memorial in the world.

"Shiv Smarak (memorial) in Arabian Sea will be the tallest memorial not only in the country but in the entire world. I thank (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi for making it possible," Fadnavis said.

He was addressing Kunbi Mahotsav at Shahapur in Thane district, organised by Kunbi Mahotsav Pratishthan.

Fadnavis announced sanction of Rs 200 crore for water supply scheme for Shahapur and surrounding villages on this occasion.

Shamrao Peje Kunbi Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal (development corporation) will be restructured, and Rs 50 crore will be earmarked for it in the coming budget, he said.

The CM also instructed Thane Zilla Parishad to prepare a tourist circuit plan for Shahapur and Murbad, and promised adequate funds.