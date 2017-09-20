Shivraj Chauhan's Rule in MP Better than Lord Ram and Krishna, Says Minister

A Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister has dubbed Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan’s rule better than what was seen during the ancient times of lord Ram and Krishna.Addressing a farmers’ convention in Bhind district, Revenue Minister Umashankar Gupta said that such pro-farmer rule by the state government was not even witnessed during lord Ram’s rein in Treta Yuga, nor in lord Krishna’s rein in Dwapar and not even in Satyuga.This comes days after a controversy broke out following crop insurance claims as low as Rs 4 were distributed in Chouhan’s hometown of Sehore.Here in Madhya Pradesh, the farmer borrows Rs one lakh and returns Rs 90,000 after one year, said the minister while lauding the pro-farmer policies of the CM.The government has been pushing 0% interest farm loans and even offers 10% subsidy on principal amount to offer easy finance to the farmers.Gupta’s statement comes at a time when the state witnessed widespread farmers’ unrest in June this year, followed by a spate of peasants’ deaths, predominately caused by mounting loans. Five farmers also died in police firing at Mandsaur on June 7.With a bumper crops hitting markets and prices plummeting, over 40 farmers had embraced death within one month after the Mandsaur incident. Besides, scams have been reported in the government procurement of pulse and onion and probe agencies are busy digging out details of the misdeeds of bureaucrats.