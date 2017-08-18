Shivraj Chouhan Will be BJP’s face in 2018 MP Assembly Polls, Says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah here on Friday made it clear that the BJP would go to assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.The statement has put to rest speculation regarding any possible change of guard in Madhya Pradesh before next assembly elections.Addressing media persons during formal lunch at state public relations minister Narottam Mishra’s residence, Shah claimed that Congress won’t be able to win even two seats in next Lok Sabha elections.When Shah decided to have lunch at the residence of Mishra, a senior state minister stuck in a paid news case, speculations were abuzz whether party high command wished to project another leader as an alternate to Chouhan, whose current tenure as the CM was under serious scrutiny following farmers’ uprising and other failures.Commenting on issues such as demonetisation and GST, the BJP national president claimed that the government can’t take populist decisions all the time and at times it requires stringent measures.As part of his Mission 2019, Shah on Friday morning reached Bhopal as his plane had generated technical snag and could not leave for Bhopal on Thursday. The party chief, however, was left fuming as customary welcome and speeches took bit too long.His schedule got delayed so much so that his first meeting started one-and-a-half hour late, prompting Shah to state that he was not here to be welcomed and hear speeches.In this meeting as well, Shah got enraged yet again as BJP’s MP unit chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan extended his welcome speech. He interrupted him and asked him not to beat around the bush.