Moviemakers Queue Up Outside his House, Siddaramaiah Runs for Cover

Bengaluru: When he entered a movie hall in his hometown Mysuru a few weeks ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not know he was stepping on a PR landmine.

The CM had then just returned from a high stakes by-polls campaign and was in a relaxed mood. Though not an avid movie-goer, Siddaramaiah went to a theatre to watch the blockbuster Kannada movie “Rajakumara” with Puneeth Rajkumar in lead role and his office shared the pictures on Twitter and Facebook. The next day an elated Puneeth Rajkumar went to the chief minister’s office to personally thank him.

A week later Siddaramaiah left for the UAE to participate in some functions. On his return he watched two movies on the same day - “Baahubali-2” in the morning and the Rahul Bose-Bhavana starrer “Niruttara” in the evening. Again, his office shared those pictures on social media.

The trouble started after that. Other movie makers started queuing up outside his house requesting him to watch their new releases. A filmmaker called “Huchcha” Venkat even held a press meet where he wept and vent his anger and called Siddaramaiah for not bothering to watch his movie “Porki Huchcha Venkat”.

Another filmmaker Mithra met him a few days ago inviting him to watch his movie “Raaga”. Somehow the chief minister managed to send him back with an assurance. On Monday, a Congress MLA and a film actor B C Patil landed at CM’s house with an invitation to watch his movie “Happy New Year”. A busy chief minister had to accept his invitation out of political compulsions.

Now, the CM’s staff would think twice before letting any filmmaker enter his house or office.

Siddaramaiah told News18, “I am not a big movie fan. I used to watch a lot of movies when I was in college. After that I rarely watched movies. Many filmmakers want me to watch their movies. I understand their love. The only problem is that I am too busy.”

For the makers, it is a big promotion if the chief minister watches their movie. Often, it is even a matter of prestige. For the chief minister, the catch is that he has no time to spare. And that he cannot say a flat no in an election year as the film industry plays an important role in the campaign.