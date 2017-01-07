Sidhu Will Fight From Amritsar East Assembly Seat on Congress Ticket, Confirms Wife

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday told CNN-News18 that her husband will contest from Amritsar East on Congress ticket.

"Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and and Punjab Congress President Captain Amrinder Singh will decide on his larger role in the party," she added.

The Congress party on Thursday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections as a party nominee.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from the constituency of his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu," former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress state unit chief Captain Amarinder Singh told reporters.

"Sidhu will contest from Amritsar (East) seat as a Congress nominee," Singh said.

The cricketer-turned-politician had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14, 2016.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the by-election for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat would be held on February 4 along with the assembly elections in the state.

(- With inputs from IANS)