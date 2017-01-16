Sidhuism: 10 Statements From Navjot Singh Sidhu You Must Read

New Delhi: A day after he formally joined the Congress Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former BJP man Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

At the press conference, Sidhu after delivering dialogues, including some filmy ones, used his signature expression "khatak" meaning over-and-out which led to peels of laughter from reporters as well as those on the dais. Here are 10 of his most memorable quotes:

- "Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot........ Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win!!!

- I am a born Congressman. This is my ghar wapsi.

- BJP chose an alliance, I chose Punjab.

- BJP is Kaikei, who sent Lord Rama to the jungle and Congress as Kaushalya who gave birth to the Lord.

- If Lalu and Nitish can come together why can't I and Amarinder join hands?

- AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal himself tweeted that "I had no demands" and described him as an "icon".

- A government by the people has now become a government by a family.

- “Bhaag Badal bhaag (run Badal run),” he said. “The people of Punjab are going to throw you out.”

- Can't ignore Punjab drug menace. Young Punjab needs young leaders... Can't see youth lying in the drains, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

- I am here to tell the truth...This is fight will be fought for the right of Punjab.