Sidhuism: 10 Statements From Navjot Singh Sidhu You Must Read
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A day after he formally joined the Congress Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former BJP man Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.
At the press conference, Sidhu after delivering dialogues, including some filmy ones, used his signature expression "khatak" meaning over-and-out which led to peels of laughter from reporters as well as those on the dais. Here are 10 of his most memorable quotes:
- "Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot........ Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win!!!
- I am a born Congressman. This is my ghar wapsi.
- BJP chose an alliance, I chose Punjab.
- BJP is Kaikei, who sent Lord Rama to the jungle and Congress as Kaushalya who gave birth to the Lord.
- If Lalu and Nitish can come together why can't I and Amarinder join hands?
- AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal himself tweeted that "I had no demands" and described him as an "icon".
- A government by the people has now become a government by a family.
- “Bhaag Badal bhaag (run Badal run),” he said. “The people of Punjab are going to throw you out.”
- Can't ignore Punjab drug menace. Young Punjab needs young leaders... Can't see youth lying in the drains, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
- I am here to tell the truth...This is fight will be fought for the right of Punjab.
