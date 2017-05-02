Sisodia Warns Vishwas Against Making Public Statements, Says it Benefits BJP

New Delhi: Just hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas hit out at the party, even hinting at a possible exit from the party, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed Vishwas and appealed to him to talk on the “proper party forum” instead of speaking to TV cameras.

“Nobody has asked him to apologise. He is making it a personal fight. He said that three people - Arvind, Kumar and I – created this party. That is absolutely wrong. This party has been created by lakhs of party volunteers. It doesn’t belong to me, Kumar Vishwas or Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia said, hitting back at Vishwas.

He added, “He was called for the PAC meeting last night but he didn’t come. I went to his place to meet him. Arvind has sat with him for three hours at a stretch. I want to tell him that issuing such open statements on TV breaks the spirit of party workers. They get demotivated if they see leaders speaking against each other on TV instead of speaking at the PAC. They know which parties and powers benefit from this. I appeal to Kumar Vishwas to come to the right platforms to speak to us instead of speaking on TV.”

Earlier in the day, Vishwas had alleged that a “conspiracy” was afoot within the party at the behest of the leadership. “It’s not just one MLA. I think someone else is behind it. After six continuous losses, our movement against corruption has been corrupted. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia know that I don’t want to be CM, deputy CM, or the party chief,” he had said.