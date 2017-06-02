SIT Probe Says Samajwadi Party Leader Gayatri Prajapati Committed Rape

Lucknow: A special investigation team (SIT) has found that former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati committed rape. This comes months after an FIR was lodged against him for raping a woman and her minor daughter in 2014.

News18 has learnt that ASP, Anurag Vats, who is investigating the matter, has submitted the report to the SSP. On the basis of statement of call details, medical, penal statement, witnesses, the police will now file a charge sheet in this case.

The SIT found that Prajapati had called the survivor several times and had also had sent messages to her phone number. While Prajapati 's wife, in her statement, had said that her husband did not know how to use a phone.

On February 18, on the order of the Supreme Court, a case was filed against Gayapatri Prajapati and his accomplices under various sections of the IPC and also the POCSO Act. The survivor hailing from Chitrakoot had alleged that Prajapati and his accomplices’ gang raped her in the name of a mining lease. They tried to allegedly rape her minor daughter too.

Earlier the investigation of this matter was handed over to CO Amita Singh, but later it was handed over to CO Avniish Mishra on allegations of negligence. SSP Deepak Kumar had formed SIT (Special Investigation Team) under the leadership of CO Chowk Radheshyam Rai to discuss the cases filed against Prajapati.

Radhey Shyam Rai, who led the SIT, said that the victim had said that she was raped by Prajapati at his house, Vidhayak Niwas and Hotel Ramkrishna located at Ashok Marg. The investigation of the SIT also confirmed the presence of the victim at the day and time as stated by her time of the day and the time stated in the three places. The CO said that a charge sheet will be filed against seven accused, including Gayatri Prajapati, Vikas Verma, Pintu Singh, on the basis of the call statement, the statement of the survivor and the statement of a witness. Soon after his arrest, Prajapati said, "I am being framed. I will get justice and I have faith in judiciary. I want Narco test in this case so that people should know the truth."