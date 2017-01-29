Congress Needs Managers, Not Mass Leaders: SM Krishna on Retirement

Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader SM Krishna announced that he is retiring from active politics on Sunday.

"This is the most painful period of my life…for the past 40 years I have served the party," the 84-year-old leader said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Expressing belief that Congress is still a force in the country, he said, " Today I feel Congress is in a dilemma about whether they need leaders who have a connect with the people. I feel the party needs no mass leaders. They only need managers."

"My loyalty towards congress never wavered. They only need people who can tide over the crisis," he added.

Krishna has served as Karnataka chief minister, Maharashtra governor and speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He has been credited with putting Bengaluru on the global map by steering the IT revolution in the state.

He is believed to have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, informing her that he would no longer be able to play an active role in politics.

The Congress in Karnataka was caught unaware when the news about Krishna's decision broke on Saturday. Party men are also wondering if Krishna has been feeling a tad neglected, considering he hasn't been invited for any of the party’s strategy meetings over issues such as demonetisation.