Smooth Sailing for SP-Cong Alliance Where Rahul First Took on Akhilesh
File photo of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav campaigning in UP. (PTI)
Rudrapur (Deoria, UP): From '27 Saal UP Behaal' to 'UP Ko Yeh Saath Pasand Hai’, Congress' politics has undergone a dramatic change over the past few months in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
The party, which started its mega campaign for UP elections in 2016 with a clarion call for change, is now the junior alliance partner with the very same Samajwadi Party.
As it heads to the polls now, News18 visited Rudrapur constituency, which is at present represented by Congress MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh. The Congress retained the constituency during seat-sharing talks with the SP and Singh is the alliance’s joint candidate.
ALSO READ | Nishad and Peace Party Alliance May Spoil BJP, SP, BSP Fortunes in East UP
Despite serious strains — which the alliance has dubbed as ‘friendly contests’ — elsewhere, Rudrapur has been quite receptive of the tie-up. Representing the bonhomie, Akhilesh Pratap Singh dons an SP and a Congress gamchha around his neck.
Unlike in others constituencies, where candidates have refused to withdraw nominations in favour of the alliance partner, leaders of both parties are in sync here.
ALSO READ | From 300-plus Rallies in 2012 to Only Two, Mulayam Sits This One Out
Pradeep Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader who was initially declared party candidate from the constituency, holds no grudge. Campaigning with Akhilesh Pratap, he says, “Akhilesh Pratap has done a commendable job as the MLA. We, therefore, have no issues endorsing him.”
Not just the alliance leaders and supporters, the alliance seems to have found favour with the first-time voters of the constituency too. News18 met some of them at Satasi Inter College, where Rahul Gandhi had held his ‘khaat sabha’. Taking time off playing cricket, they said the Congress was their choice as they believe the party delivered in five years.
As Shahzad Husaain, a local shopkeeper, puts it: “dushmani se dosti behtar hoti hai (friendship trumps enmity)”.
