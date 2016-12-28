Snub for Akhilesh in Mulayam's First List of SP Candidates, Party to go Solo

Lucknow: In a definite snub to Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday announced candidates for 325 of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, "ignoring" his son's objections to certain names, and "ruled out" alliance with any party for the upcoming polls.

At a press conference, Mulayam released the list of 325 candidates, giving tickets to 176 sitting MLAs.

Names of candidates for rest of the 78 seats would be announced soon, he said, flanked by state party chief Shivpal Yadav, while Chief Minister Akhilesh was away on a tour.

Surprisingly, the list carries names of Sigbatullah Ansari, who is the brother of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, and Atiq Ahmed who faces over 40 criminal cases including of murder and attempt to murder.

Also, Aman Mani Tripathi's name has been dropped from the list.

The choice of candidates for 175 seats by his warring uncle Shivpal had apparently put off Akhilesh, who prepared his own list of preferred candidates for all the seats and sent it to Mulayam.

The list announced by Mulayam has no mention of names of several pro-Akhilesh ministers and MLAs including those of Ram Govind Chaudhary, Pawan Pandey and Arvind Sing Gope (all ministers).

To those denied tickets, Akhilesh extended a ray of hope by saying that he will take up the matter with Netaji.

"Will talk to Netaji about the candidates who have been denied tickets by the party. It is important that Samajwadi Party comes to power in the state, so that we can complete the projects we started," said Akhilesh.

To a question, Mulayam said Akhilesh was "free to contest" from any seat he wanted.

Akhilesh, who is not averse to an alliance with Congress for the Assembly polls, has been saying that SP alone would get absolute majority and in case of a tie up with Congress, they

would bag over 300 seats.

"Samajwadi Party is not forming an alliance with anyone," Mulayam said, ending speculation of a tie up between SP and Congress.