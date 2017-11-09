'Son of a Carpenter' Sam Pitroda in a New Cast(E) for Congress in Gujarat Campaign

The Congress has roped in technocrat Sam Pitroda for the Gujarat Assembly election campaign. Pitroda, who says that it is his moral responsibility to assist the Congress as Rajiv Gandhi was a dear firend, will travel to major cities of Gujarat over the next five days and will sit with people from various walks of life before submitting his inputs that will be incorporated in the Congress party's election manifesto."Students, women, small businessmen and farmers will be the focus of our meetings over the next five days. Instead of declaring a manifesto, the Congress has decided to listen to people and reflect their demands in the manifesto," Pitroda told the media in Ahmedabad on Thursday.In a significant statement, Sam Pitroda said that democracy has been hijacked by a few people, not just in India but across the world."Democracy does not mean that the winner takes it all. There ought to be collective leadership and that is not being seen in democracies. Now it is all about personality cults," said Pitroda.Speaking on the contentious issue of reservation, the technocrat said that India is one of the most open countries in the world and while reservation is important for the under privileged sections of society, it in no way stops others from achieving their goals."I am a Vishwakarma and the son of a carpenter. Reservation helps in uplifting those who are underprivileged, but that does not stop anyone from achieving his or her own goals," he said.Sam Pitroda will hold meetings in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Jamnagar over the next five days before submitting a report on what could be incorporated into the Congress' manifesto.