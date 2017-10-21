Soon, Only Pro-govt Films Will be Allowed: Chidambaram on Mersal Row

Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government's policies. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 21, 2017

Congress leader P Chidambaram has attacked the BJP over the controversy surrounding Tamil star Vijay’s latest movie ‘Mersal’.Chidambaram said soon the government will soon make a law wherein only documentaries praising the government will be allowed.“BJP demands deletion of dialogues in 'Mersal'. Imagine the consequences if 'Parasakthi' was released today,” the former Finance Minister tweeted.Earlier, superstar Kamal Haasan has come out in support of ‘Mersal’ and said those opposed to the film must “counter criticism with a logical response”.“Mersal was certified. Don't re-censor it," the actor said on Twitter. Haasan had a few years ago threatened to leave India in wake of protests against his film 'Vishwaroopam'.References to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 'Mersal' have not gone down well with the BJP. The party objected to what it termed "untruths" about the central taxation regime in the film and demanded that the references be deleted.Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan demanded the removal of the "untruths" about the GST, rolled out by the BJP-led NDA government on July 1, while his party colleague H Raja claimed the film exposed Vijay's "anti-Modi hatred"."The film producer should remove the untruths regarding the GST from the film," Radhakrishnan told reporters in Nagercoil.His remarks came after the BJP's state unit made a similar demand, charging the filmmakers with making "incorrect references" about the central taxation regime.Earlier on Friday, superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali' director Pa. Ranjith came to the defence of the 'Mersal' crew, questioning the BJP's logic of demanding the cuts.Ranjith said there was no need for removing the scenes on GST as demanded by the BJP. The CPI(M) has described the BJP's criticism an "attack on freedom of expression".​