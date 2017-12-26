SP Attacks UP Government for Not Providing Sweaters to School Kids

Opposition Samajwadi Party on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the delay in distribution of sweaters to children in government schools despite funds being allocated in the state budget."The government is repeatedly cancelling the tender pertaining to sweaters and the school children are waiting for them. It should not happen that children languish in false hope and the tender process gets completed by May-June," SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.The government, however, rebutted his comments and said that the sweaters will be distributed at the earliest and the state government was making every step in this direction."Why is Akhilesh Yadav so worried now? We have distributed the socks and shoes. If he had shown the same concern for the children earlier, then sweaters would have been distributed earlier. We had to see the colours, price and a host of other specifications (of sweaters)," Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaisawal told PTI.The minister also said that she has pledged not to wear a sweater until they are distributed to children."If the Opposition was so much concerned for the welfare of the children and the state, then the scene would had been completely different in the past 15 years," she said