SP Launches ‘Digital Force’ to Patrol Web For Trolls, Fake Propaganda

In a bid to counter the BJP’s massive social media presence, the Samajwadi Party is ramping up its online operations and has launched a ‘digital army’ to “patrol the web for trolls and counter false propaganda.”On Tuesday, the SP launched a portal called the ‘Samajwadi Digital Force’. Party leaders said that workers have been asked to register themselves on the portal and keep an eye on trolls spreading fake news, videos and messages online. These will then be reported to the cyber cell and the police to get them blocked.Party workers have also been asked to increase their social media presence to propagate the ideology of SP as well as its past achievements through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp. The first meeting of the “digital force” was held by SP’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday.SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said the fight today has shifted from the ground level to digital platforms. “We come across so many videos and audios that spread hatred among people and are not good for the society. Parties like the BJP are using social media for polarization, spreading hatred and promoting fake messages. Our digital force will take up such issues and report it to the concerned authorities and to the police as well,” he said.Sajan said that Akhilesh, who himself has a strong following on Twitter and Facebook, briefed party workers on how to improve their social media presence. “I am sure that very soon, Samajwadi Digital Force will cross 1 million mark as our party workers are very enthusiastic towards this step. Our next meeting will be held on October 1, in which we will review the work,” he added.The portal launch is yet another attempt by Akhilesh to effectively use social media, where the SP is playing catch up to the BJP. He had earlier set up a separate social media war room during the state assembly elections that he used to monitor himself.