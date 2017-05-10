SP MLA's Nephew Slaps Police Officer in UP, Brags About Political Connections

New Delhi: In yet another incident of VVIP high-handedness, this time in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, the nephew of Samajwadi Party MLA Ramesh Yadav slapped a police officer, boasting about his political connections.

"My name is Mohit Yadav...," said the young man, who was brought to the police station after he scuffled with doctors at a district hospital. Mohit didn't stop there. He then caught the police officer by his collar before another officer intervened. Mohit, however, continued to hurl abuses at the police officer all this while.

Samajwadi Party leader Deepak Mishra told CNN-News18 that the entire sequence of events was highly "unfortunate". "We will have to investigate the matter; we will have to look into the circumstances under which this man slapped the police officer," Mishra said.

Reacting strongly against the assault on the police officer, BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that the slapping was a serious offence. "No matter how big a person is, he cannot be allowed to take law into his own hands," Pathak said,

Mohit Yadav's uncle Ramesh Yadav, whose name he bragged about, is a member of legislative council from Barabanki.

The Bhartiya Janata Party had defeated the Samajwadi Party handsomely in the recently concluded Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly emphasised bringing an end to what he and his party refer to as "Gunda Raj" under the erstwhile SP government.