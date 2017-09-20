SP Slams Mayawati For Dynasty politics; Says She Doesn't Have Any Option Left

The recent debate on ‘Dynasty’ politics in India, started by the remarks of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi does not seem to be ending soon. This time BSP Supremo Mayawati is in the line of fire for sharing the stage with her brother Anand and nephew Akash at a recent rally in Meerut.The Samajwadi Party has slammed BSP Supremo Mayawati for signalling the next-in-line party command. Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ said, “Mayawati has always spoken against dynasty politics and it’s very unfortunate that she is now bringing her family members to take charge of the party after her. She used to oppose dynasty politics and even attacked one of the biggest political families of India during the elections.”“I can very well understand her frustration as all the people who were once associated with the BSP and the mission Dalit wellness, have now left her or have been shown the door. All those who’ve left the party have said that Mayawati now works only for money. In such a scenario and in the absence of party leaders associated with the BSP line, she is now only left with her family members to rely on,” said Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’.Mayawati had already announced the appointment of her brother Anand as the party's national vice-president during the birth anniversary celebrations of BR Ambedkar on April 14. Anand's appointment has been seen an indication by political experts that he will be Mayawati's successor.The BSP Supremo also had introduced her nephew Akash to senior party leaders in a closed-door meeting. Sources reveal that Akash, a management postgraduate from London, will be soon given an important post in the BSP. Akash was also spotted with Mayawati when she visited riot-hit Saharanpur in May 2017.The meet held at Meerut recently was the first out of six planned rallies across the state in the coming days and it is rumoured that Akash could be sharing the stage with his aunt in all of them. Experts feel that by doing this, Mayawati could be looking at consolidating young BSP voters and establish her nephew as the future at the same time.Mayawati, who had been Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister four times, could manage just 19 seats in the State assembly elections in 2017. Even worse, the BSP could not win a single Lok Sabha seat from the state in the 2014 Elections.