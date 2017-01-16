SP Symbol Row: Akhilesh Yadav Gets to Ride 'Cycle', Mulayam Loses out

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's faction has been allotted Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol by the Election Commission ahead of state polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The 43-year-old CM thus emerged victorious in the tussle with his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav for the party symbol. Over the last few day both camps had filed competing claims with the EC.

Though this implies that Akhilesh faction has been recognised as the official one, it is not clear whether it signals the end of tussle for the symbol as Mulayam had earlier threatened to take the battle to court.

Immediately after the EC decision, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Akhilesh camp said a poll alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal was a clear possibility though it was for the CM to make an announcement.

Congress CM face Sheila Dikshit said she is willing to opt out of the race if her party goes for an alliance with SP in the UP polls.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate Akhilesh and said 'he deserved it'.

It was learnt that 205 of the 228 SP MLAs and 15 out of 24 MPs supported Akhilesh at the EC.