SP Turncoat Ambika Chaudhary May Resign From Legislative Council After Ashok Bajpai

Bahujan Samaj Party MLC Ambika Chaudhary is all set to resign from the UP Legislative Council, following in the footsteps of Samajwadi Party leader Ashok Bajpai, who quit earlier on Wednesday.A former SP leader and a close aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chaudhary was a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh government. He had switched to the BSP just before the Assembly elections in February. His decision to quit has apparently been forced by the council initiating proceedings against him for deserting the SP for BSP.He would be the sixth MLC to resign from the UP Legislative Council in the last few days. Earlier on Wednesday, Bajpai had resigned, stating he was hurt on being sidelining of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. “I am tendering my resignation from the Council membership. I am peeved at the treatment meted to ‘Netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav) in the party,” said Bajpai.Four SP MLCs had quit earlier and have already joined the BJP. The string of resignations assumes significance as the saffron party has to soon take a call on five of its ministers in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who are not members of either of the two Houses. The resignations have paved the way for Yogi Adityanath and deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma to enter through the Legislative Council.News18 had earlier reported how some more resignations could be in pipeline as per the strategy of the BJP. As per the saffron party’s strategy the possible defectors could be resigning at regular intervals to maintain BJPs strength and play out a psychological message to other party MLCs and members.