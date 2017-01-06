SP Youth Wing Leader Who Set Himself on Fire 'For Akhilesh' Admitted to Hospital

Lucknow: A youth wing leader of the Samajwadi Party is fighting for his life days after he set himself on fire in protest against the brief expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party.

Rahul Singh, former vice president of the party's youth wing, was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on December 30 with 60 percent burn injuries.

Speaking to Pradesh18, Singh, an ardent fan of Akhilesh, said: “Only Akhilesh thinks about the youth and works for them. He cares more for the people than his own family.”

Singh, a Ballia resident, said the Chief Minister inquired about his health in a phone call and instructed the hospital staff to extend the best possible treatment.

“Akhilesh Yadav told me that he will even send me to Medanta Hospital for treatment should such a need arise,” said Singh, who has a tattoo dedicated to Akhilesh.