GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sri Sri Representing 'Govt Interests' in Ayodhya Dispute: Congress

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said the Supreme Court had made it very clear that a settlement was possible, but asked about the mediation being done by the Art of Living Foundation head in the Ram Temple issue.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2017, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sri Sri Representing 'Govt Interests' in Ayodhya Dispute: Congress
File photo of the Art of Living Foundation head Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday dubbed spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar a "government agent" who is representing its interests in the Ram Temple dispute in Ayodhya.

"Sri Sri is representing the government interests," Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said when asked about the mediation being done by the Art of Living Foundation head in the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya.

The Congress leader said the Supreme Court had made it very clear that a settlement was possible, but he asked as to who had appointed people like the Art of Living Foundation chief to take charge.

"Now the whole issue is, if they are government agents working towards this, I think that defeats the very purpose the Supreme Court mentioned," the Congress leader said. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has offered to mediate in the Ram Temple row for an out-of-court settlement, to which the Supreme Court is not averse.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the Ayodhya issue in Bengaluru on Wednesday and apprised him of the Board's stand that a Ram temple should be built at the site.

"I met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and apprised him of the (Shia) Board's stand that a Ram temple should be constructed at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya," Rizvi told PTI.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES