Stalin Talking About 'Toppling' AIADMK Govt for 7 months, Says Palaniswami

: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday downgraded Opposition leader MK Stalin's remark of "toppling" the AIADMK government, saying he had been making such comments for quite a while.Stalin had on Friday hinted at adopting legal means and mobilising people to "topple" the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government if Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao did not order a floor test within a specified time-frame."While making that plea (for floor test with Rao), we are also going to fix a time frame. If the governor does not take steps within that time, in the next step as part of toppling this government... not just (by adopting) legal means but by also mobilising people," he had said.Palaniswami, on Saturday, said, "He (Stalin) has been saying that from the beginning. From the day I took charge he has been saying so. Almost seven months are over since we assumed charge."The chief minister also said his government has the "majority" support and it was taking forward the work left behind by Jayalalithaa with due diligence."Whatever Amma (Jayalalithaa) thought, this government is implementing it," Palaniswamy said.He parried a question on a possible alliance with the BJP, saying no polls were scheduled now.(With PTI inputs)