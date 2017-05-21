DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Stalin Wonders How PM Modi Met OPS But Not Farmers in Delhi
File photo of DMK working President M K Stalin.
Kancheepuram: DMK Working President MK Stalin on Sunday wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader O Panneerselvam but not the farmers or himself, who wanted to take up their cause with him.
Stalin said he was not finding fault with the meeting between Modi and the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in Delhi two days back, but sought to know why he had no time for farmers from the state, who had been staging protest in the national capital for long.
"What I am asking is, you (PM) are aware of the plight of farmers who are facing so many difficulties. They held protest in Delhi for almost 50 days."
"But the Prime Minister never gave an appointment to them... They said you (PM) may not heed their demands but at least give an audience for their satisfaction to hear them out," he said.
Stalin was speaking after participating in his party's desilting of a water body in this district where he also operated an earth mover.
The DMK leader recalled that he, as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly had recently chaired an "all-party meeting" to discuss farmers' problems in Tamil Nadu.
The Prime Minister could at least meet him on behalf of all party leaders even if he could not grant an audience to all of them, he said.
"We had sought appointment (with Modi) and are waiting... But there has been no response from the Prime Minister's Office (so far)."
"Prime Minister is meeting someone (Panneerselvam) who is holding no post… But he doesn't meet the LOP who has so much responsibility to discuss farmers' problems," Stalin said.
Panneerselvam had met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on May 19 to discuss issues concerning Tamil Nadu.
