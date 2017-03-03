'State-sponsored Terror' let Loose in CPI(M)-ruled Kerala: Naidu

Hyderabad: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, saying "state-sponsored terror and barbarism" have been let loose in the CPI(M)-ruled state.

The senior BJP leader's comments came amid a row over RSS functionary Kundan Chandravat announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore for beheading the Kerala chief minister over "killing of RSS workers."

"...see how bitter and violent they (Left parties) are in Kerala. How many hundreds of people they killed in Kerala including (in) the chief minister's own district. In Kerala, where the CPM is ruling, there is a state sponsored terror and barbarism let loose.

And our nationalist boys are fighting. Many of them are losing their lives. No other party is condemning it," Naidu told a press conference here.

He said the "biggest example" of intolerance is the violent events in Kerala.

"They are talking about intolerance. The greatest and biggest example of intolerance is what is happening in Kerala.

Teacher is beheaded in school, children are killed in front of their parents. Parents are dragged and murdered in front of their children," he added.

In a fresh incident of violence in the southern state, a crude bomb was hurled at the RSS office near Nadapuram in Kozhikode yesterday, injuring four RSS workers.

When asked if the Centre will intervene, Naidu said since law and order is a state subject, it is the responsibility of the government concerned to provide safety and security to the people.

"...They are failing (in doing their job). Let's see what is going to happen," he said.

Responding to a query, Naidu condemned the "beheading" comments made by Chandravat, the 'Sah Prachar Pramukh' of RSS in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, who was sacked today.

"It is totally wrong. RSS has totally condemned it. Even I am condemning it. Such sort of statement in a democracy is not acceptable at all. We may have grievance. We may feel hurt that hundreds of your associates are murdered there (in Kerala). But you have no right to make such statements. It will send a wrong message," he said.