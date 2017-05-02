Stop 'Mann ki Baat', Start 'Gun ki Baat': Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi

Mumbai: Stop 'Mann ki Baat' and start 'Gun ki Baat' instead to punish Pakistan over the the killing of two Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) and mutilation of their bodies, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray made the comments to gathering of party workers, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Mann ki Baat' is Modi's monthly radio address to the nation.

"It's time...he (the PM) stops that ('Mann ki Baat') and starts 'Gun ki Baat' with Pakistan to teach it a lesson," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Whatever needs to be done on the matter "has to be done now", he added.

Two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistani troops on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The attack was carried out by the Border Action Team (BAT), which generally comprises Pakistani army personnel and terrorists, in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district.

The Sena is a constituent of the Modi government and also part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

Thackeray also said his party knows Mumbai inside out and that's why it has been able to thwart attempts by the BJP to control the affairs of the financial capital.

(With PTI inputs)