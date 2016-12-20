Stop Personal Attacks Against PM or it Will Open Pandora's Box: BJP to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Slamming Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP on Tuesday said such "personal attacks" reflected the "DNA of Congress and Gandhi family" and he should desist from it.

Hours after the Congress vice president said the RBI changed rules on demonetisation "like the PM changes his clothes", BJP's National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh asked him not to launch personal attacks on Modi or it will open a pandora's box.

"Yesterday he (Gandhi) had said a good thing that it is not in Congress' culture to shout 'murdabad' slogans against the Prime Minister.

"Within 24 hours the DNA of the Congress and the Gandhi family is out as he has forgotten what he said and he started making personal attack on the Prime Minister. I will warn him to desist from making such personal attack," he told a press conference.

Singh also lashed out at AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his criticism of the NIA for its probe in terror cases having non-Muslims as accused.

"Owaisi thrives on communal agenda. He is trying to communalise a court verdict. Politicians of this kind have become parasites on Indian democracy," he said.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP raked up several cases, including Babri mosque demotion, Mecca Masjid blast and Malegaon terror attack, to question why probe agencies cannot show the same urgency in these cases as they did in Dilsukhnagar case.

Asked about BJP's views on controversial comments of its MP Parvesh Verma, who reportedly said that Muslims do not vote for the party as it is patriotic, he distanced the party from his remarks, saying, "We do not approve of such comments coming from a BJP leader.

BJP's ideology is 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (with all, development of all), he said.