Stripped Of Key Portfolios, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel Sets 3-Day Deadline for Vijay Rupani
Patel, who did not attend office on Friday, has been given the charge of Road and Building, Health, Medical Education, Narmada, Kalpsar and Capital Project.
File image of New elected Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Five days into his second tenure, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is already facing a rebellion from his second-in-command Nitin Patel.
Sources close to Patel said the Deputy Chief Minister is upset with the portfolio allocation, having been stripped of Finance, Urban Development and Petroleum ministries. Sources said Patel has threatened to resign if the portfolios are not handed back to him in three days.
While the Finance portfolio has been handed to Saurabh Patel, Rupani chose to keep Finance and Urban Development with himself.
Patel, who did not attend office on Friday, has been given the charge of Road and Building, Health, Medical Education, Narmada, Kalpsar and Capital Project.
The portfolios were announced on December 28, two days after Vijay Rupani and his ministers took oath in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting to finalise the portfolios had itself gotten off to a late start 9 pm, instead of 5 pm as Rupani, Patel and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani held a four-hour long meeting at the chief minister's residence.
After allocation of portfolios, Rupani made it a point to mention that Patel was still “number two” in the government. Clearly, Patel wants more.
