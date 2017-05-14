DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Students Should Focus on Studies, Let Elders Deal With Bigger Issues: Mehbooba
File photo of J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: The people of Jammu and Kashmir have to choose between peace and violence, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said today as she asked students to focus on their education by letting the elders address bigger issues.
"The people here need to decide...they need to think what they want and how they want it. (Whether) by pelting stones, by killing bright children like (young army officer) Ummer Fayaz or a bank employee or a youth working in police (who work hard for earning their livelihood) or by resorting to looting banks and weapons?
The chief minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in her home constituency of Anantnag in south Kashmir.
On being asked about the student protests across the valley, Mehbooba said the students should focus on their education and leave the bigger issues to the elders. "They all are our children whether they study in schools or not. I think our children are intelligent and I have said it time and again that wherever our children go, whether in sports or education or KAS and IAS examinations or out of the country, they excel.
Incidentally, the chief minister had on Saturday met 21-year-old football coach Afshan Ashiq. A photograph that captured her hurling stones in rage at policemen has become the new defining image of stone pelters in the valley. The PDP leader also raised the issue of corruption and how it takes a backseat when the valley witnesses law and order situation.
"Corruption is a big issue. Unfortunately when the situation deteriorates here, all our attention shifts towards maintaining law and order. All other issues like of development and corruption remain somewhere behind," she added.
