Sukhbir Writes to EC on Kejriwal's Stay at 'Ex-militant's' House

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked the Election Commission to take note of Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal's alleged stay at the residence of an ex-militant in Moga, claiming this has vitiated the poll atmosphere in Punjab.

Terming as "opportunistic outsiders" the AAP leaders, he alleged they were only interested in grabbing power, even by riding on the shoulder of extremist forces.

"The night stay by Kejriwal at the residence of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) general Gurinder Singh alias Jaswinder Singh Ghali had vitiated the poll atmosphere in Punjab and given a fillip to radical forces. This kind of conduct must be snubbed immediately," he said.

Badal had written to EC asking it take note Kejriwal's stay.

He said Kejriwal owes a moral responsibility to tell Punjabis why he had stayed at the residence of a ex-militant in Moga two days ago.

"Not only did you stay at the residence of the KCF terrorist but also held a meeting with radical elements besides making calls to foreign countries," he alleged.

Punjabis have the right to know why Kejriwal was holding repeated meetings with extremist elements.

"Earlier Kejriwal met Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) front organisation Akhand Kirtani Jatha members, including RP Singh, at Mohali. You have also held meetings with radical elements who organised a separatist conclave about an year ago," Badal said.

He claimed all these incidents proved that Kejriwal was "hand in glove" with radical elements and was ready to go to any extent to get a few votes.

"Kejriwal can even compromise the unity and integrity of the country," he said, adding it was not possible to believe that the Moga AAP leadership did not know that they were putting up Kejriwal in an ex-militant's house.

"In fact, it was deliberate. The AAP leadership wanted to send a signal to the radical elements that it was one with them," he said, adding this kind of politics was very dangerous for Punjab.

Ghali was involved in triggering off a bomb in Mandi Mustafa locality of Baghapurana in which a priest was killed, and also in attempts to incite communal hatred.

He said peace and communal harmony had been achieved in Punjab after a long struggle.

"We should not let it be frittered away by opportunistic outsiders who are only interested in grabbing power, even by using the help of extremist forces", he added.