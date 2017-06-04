Sushil Modi Writes to Bihar CM, Seeks Cancellation of Lalu Plot

Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him to cancel the plot of RJD chief Lalu Prasad who got it allotted in violation of the MLA Cooperative Society's bye-laws.

Prasad got two plots of land allotted in his name in violation of the MLA Cooperative Society's bye-laws, Modi said adding that the bye-laws allowed allotment of only one plot to a member of the Society.

The state government had earmarked 15 acres of land for 30 years to the MLA Cooperative Society at Kautilya Nagar in Patna for allotment of residential plots to MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The 30-year lease will come to end in December, 2017.

Modi also demanded from the CM to impose penalty on Lalu Prasad and others for using the plots for commercial purposes which, as per bye-laws, is prohibited.

Modi claimed that office of Zonal Pay and Accounts of Sashashtra Seema Bal is operational from Prasad's plot number 208 for past 15 years in violation of bye-laws.

Stating that plot number 208 was allotted to Lalu Prasad in the capacity of being an MLA in 1992, Modi charged that Prasad got the plot (number 207) registered from Badshah Azad in 2010 at Rs 37,000 for giving him (Azad) another term in the Legislative Council.

"As per the bye-laws of the Society, no member of thesociety will be allowed to have more than one plot. When the bye-laws prohibit the allotment of more than one plot, then how Prasad got allotted two plots in his name and that too at 1992 rate (Rs 37,000)," Modi said adding that the value of single plot will be around Rs 1 crore.

