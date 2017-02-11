Tamil Nadu Education Minister Pandiarajan Joins Panneerselvam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu education minister K Pandiarajan on Saturday switched sides and joined the Panneerselvam camp in a public briefing presided by interim chief minister O Panneerselvam.

Pandiarajan who until Friday had backed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala and had even accompanied her to the Governor's house to prove her majority switched sides giving the OPS camp a major shot in the arm.

Earlier, two Lok Sabha members have extended support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and joined his camp on Saturday.

The two members -- Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal -- visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.

Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V.Maitreyan too joined Panneerselvam camp.

The two MPs have joined Panneerselvam a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam's camp are "beyond their expiry date".

Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other AIADMK MPs will also start joining hands with Panneerselvam.

The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha.

Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for Sasikala to occupy that chair.

Subsequently, around five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.

(With inputs from IANS)