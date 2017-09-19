DMK to Decide on Future Strategy After Party Meet Today

The high-stakes political battle in Tamil Nadu has just upped its ante with sources claiming that DMK and Congress MLAs are contemplating a mass resignation from the state assembly if the disqualification of 18 MLAs of the TTV Dinakaran camp is not revoked.Sources have told News18 that about 100 opposition MLAs may put in their papers, a move which is also being viewed as an attempt to put pressure on the governor to dissolve the state assembly and call for fresh polls.The final decision on the same will be taken after the DMK meet at 5 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the disqualified MLAs have already moved Madras High Court, challenging the speaker’s order.Talking to CNN-News18, DMK spokesperson, A Saravanan said that no mass resignation was in order. "The move would only help the EPS-OPS faction, we can only appeal against the disqualification," said Saravanan.The Tamil Nadu speaker, on Monday, disqualified all the 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran under Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution which deals with the anti-defection law.With this, the total strength of the AIADMK has come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker. If 18 MLAs are disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.