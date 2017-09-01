GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TDP Wins Kakinada Civic Body in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 32 out 48 civic divisions in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The opposition YSR Congress had to be content with just 10 seats.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2017, 12:43 PM IST
TDP Wins Kakinada Civic Body in Andhra Pradesh
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Representative image)
Amaravati: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) bagged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) by a thumping majority on Friday, winning 32 out 48 civic divisions. The opposition YSR Congress had to be content with just 10 seats.

The BJP, TDP’s ally, won three seats while independents got another three. Election to the KMC was held on August 29 and counting of votes was taken up on Friday.

It is after a gap of over two decades that the TDP captured power in Kakinada city. Kakinada, a port town, has been chosen as a Smart City under the Smart Cities Mission.

“People have once again voted for development and welfare agenda. Their aspiration to develop Kakinada into a Smart City has been reflected in the civic election,” Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa, who spearheaded the party campaign in Kakinada, said.
