TDP's Diwakar Reddy, Infamous for Vizag Airport Ruckus, Quits as MP

: In a surprise move, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy tendered his resignation as a parliamentarian on Friday, saying he had not been able to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.The Anantpur MP, who has been in politics for more than 40 years, had grabbed headlines in June when major airlines in the country grounded him for creating a ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport. Reddy's outburst at the airport against IndiGo staff and a similar case involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad had led to the decision to create a no-flyers list.Announcing his resignation in a press conference, Reddy said he had not been able to bring any development in Anantpur, which faces crippling drought every year."I am resigning as I have failed my people. If I cannot bring water, or give them good roads, I should not remain in power. My conscience says I am not doing justice to my people. I will submit my resignation to the Speaker."