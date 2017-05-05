Tej Pratap Yadav Illegally Procured Petrol Pump Licence in Patna: Sushil Modi

Patna: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi has accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and state minister Tej Pratap Yadav of illegally procuring a petrol pump license in Patna.

Vowing to expose a string of other illegal transactions that Lalu's family was mired in, Modi announced state-wide agitation against corruption on May 17, 2017.

Modi also said that he will meet the petroleum minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on May 11, to demand a thorough probe into the allotment of petrol pumps.

Earlier Modi had levelled a series of corruption charges against Lalu’s family, ranging from alleged involvement in soil scam to illegally getting Benami properties from party leaders Kanti Singh and Raghunath Jha.

In a press conference held on Friday in Patna, Modi said that Tej Pratap, eldest son of Lalu, applied for a petrol pump license in the year 2011 to be built along NH-30 near Beur Jail in Patna but now, he had land in his name in that area.

“Industrialist AK Katyal and OP Katyal gave Rs.110 Crore as a loan to a company AK Infosystem in the year 2006-07. But in 2014 all shares of this company were transferred to Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejaswi Yadav,” Modi alleged.

“The land against which petrol pump license was issued belonged to this very AK Infosystem and not Tej Pratap when an application of license was submitted in 2011. So, technically this allotment is illegal because Lalu’s family got hold of the land three years after applying for the same and that too was not registered in the name of Tej Pratap,” he added.

Presenting a few documents, including sale deed of the land, to the media, and apart from petrol pump license, the BJP leader also demanded a probe into the transactions between AK Infosystem and Lalu's family.

Accusing Modi of showing misleading documents, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha defended his party and leaders.