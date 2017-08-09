Tejashwi Dares Nitish to Arrest Him, Vows to Expose BJP and JD(U)

The leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, started his Janadesh Apman Yatra from Champaran on Wednesday by daring chief minister Nitish Kumar to arrest him even as he strongly refuted the graft charges levelled against him.Alleging the cases were a political conspiracy by BJP and JDU to frame him, his father Lalu Prasad and other family members, Tejashwi vowed to expose political opportunism of Nitish Kumar before the public.The former deputy of Nitish alleged that central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.“They are trying to put my family behind the bars. But I am in front of you to seek justice. Please support me. We will expose their vicious designs on August 27 in Bhajpa Bhagao Desh Bachao Rally,” Tejashwi told his supporters.He offered an apology for what he said was his inability to understand Nitish by keeping two minutes of silence in front of Mahata Gandhi’s statue.“Nitish Kumar has not only backstabbed me but people’s mandate. People voted against the saffron party but he switched side with them to retain power. RSS and BJP was scared of me and my father but we never compromised with our principles. On the other hand Nitish bowed down to them,” he said.Tejashwi also hinted he would reinvigorate Mandal politics by saying his party with the help of “like-minded forces” will continue to fight for social justice. He accused Nitish and his party JD(U) of joining ranks with RSS which, he said, was conspiring to eliminate reservation.