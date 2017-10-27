Telangana Assembly's Winter Session to Begin With Congress' 'Chalo Assembly' March

: The 50-day long Telanaga Assembly session will begin on Friday with Congress' "Chalo assembly" march, which the party is embarking on to "expose" the indifference of the TRS government towards farmers.The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to farmers and Congress workers from across the newly found state to join the rally. "The Chief Minister has not fulfilled the promises he made to farmers on multiple occasions on the floor of the House."The government will table cabinet-approved eight bills, including the one making Telugu language compulsory in schools until class 12.There would be a discussion on the measures taken by the government to protect the mother tongue, Telugu.Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has asked his ministers to brace themselves for all the questions and queries and accepts suggestions wherever necessary."Every issue must be debated in Assembly. We have no objection on whatever issue the opposition raises. We are ready. The House should be conducted with dignity. We have implemented many innovative programmes and schemes for people, and all this should be explained to the public through Assembly. Ministers must make categorical statements on several schemes and projects taken up by the government for the welfare of people," chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.Reiterating the significance of this session, KCR added, "In the past, Telangana Assembly passed several resolutions and sent them to the Centre, but Centre did not respond. There is a need to make the resolutions once again on bifurcation of High Court, increasing reservations for minorities and STs, etc. and send them to Centre."All eyes, however, are focused on the potential switch of TDP MLA Revanth Reddy to the Congress party.Telangana TDP president L Ramana has also asked Revanth not to undertake any activity in the capacity of state working committee.Grand welcome that the Congress leaders accorded to Revanth raised eyebrows.Revanth has been asked to explain his overtures to the Congress party before the party takes a final call on October 27.Earlier, 12 TDP MLA's had already moved to ruling TRS in Telangana. With Revanth's departure, it could pull down the curtains on TDP in Telangana.