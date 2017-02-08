Telangana BJP Opposes 12% Muslim Reservation, to Start Signature Campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has started a state-wide signature campaign to oppose 12 pc reservation to Muslims proposed by state government.

The BJP has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of playing 'communal' card to divide society in name of religion.

KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in its election manifesto had promised 12 percent reservation to Muslims.

To fulfil its election promise, the Telangana government has decided to introduce a Bill in the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly granting quota to Muslims.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Telangana state BJP President K Laxman said, "TRS government is trying to overcome from its failures by bringing in 12 % communal reservation. BJP has clear policy not to allow reservation in the name of religion anywhere in country. Even our central leadership will not allow any such bill to be passed."

The 12 pc reservations to Muslims in the state will increase the quota to over 50 pc and the state government will have to send it to central government for constitutional amendment for its implementation.

The BJP plans to hold seminars and round table conferences to push for financial assistance or policies for economically backward people irrespective of their religion.

The government, however, has argued that reservation is based on social and economic backwardness, and not on religion.

Recently, K Chandrashekhar Rao allocated Rs 1200 crore for Minority Welfare Department to ensure better education, employment, etc for Muslims in state.

With BJP taking strong objection to minority reservation, the state Budget session is likely to be a stormy affair.

"The BJP will strongly oppose the bill if it is introduced in the House," K Laxman said.