Telangana Minister's Son Assaults Local Businessman, Police Register Complain

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have registered a case against the son of Telangana's Excise and Prohibition Minister T Padma Rao Goud for allegedly assaulting and threatening a local businessman.

One of the family members, Mohit, lodged a complaint with the police stating that during an encroachment drive in Pot Market area by GHMC officials, minister's son, Rameshwar Goud, came along with a few others and started beating him and other family members.

One of the injured family members told media, "The minister and his friends attacked and started beating us. My hand is fractured."

Police have registered a case under sections 341, 323 and 505. The police are investigating the matter further.

This incident of high-handedness by a politician's son comes just a few days after TDP MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan's brother had beaten up a journalist in broad daylight in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh.