'Thank You, Sushma Ji': Rahul Gandhi Sees Praise for Congress in UN Speech

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for “finally recognising Congress governments’ vision” in her speech to the United Nations General Assembly a day earlier.Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs (sic).”Sushma Swaraj had in her speech at the world body, cited IIMs and IITs among India’s achievements after Independence, whereas Pakistan had only succeeded on creating terror."I would like today to tell Pakistan's politicians just this much, that perhaps the wisest thing they could do is to look within. India and Pakistan became free within hours of each other. Why is it that today India is a recognised IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror?" Swaraj asked."We produced scientists, scholars, doctors, engineers. We created IITs, IIMs and AIIMS. What have you (Pakistan) produced? You have produced terrorists... you have created terrorist camps, you have created Lashkar-e- Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Haqqani network," she said.Swaraj had also referred to previous governments’ contribution to India’s development. "There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom, for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for India’s development," she said, highlighting India's achievements in the fields of education, health, space etc.Her speech was praised by PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.In a series of tweets, Modi said, "A strong message was given by Sushma Swaraj ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace."The prime minister said Swaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges and strongly reiterated India's commitment to create a better planet."Incredible speech by EAM (External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj at the UN! She has made India extremely proud at the world stage," he said.