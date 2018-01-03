The Case That Law Minister Cited To Pass The Triple Talaq Bill

The Triple Talaq bill, after being passed from the Lok Sabha, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for discussion. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Triple Talaq Bill must be passed in the Rajya Sabha as well, in order to give justice to a woman from Moradabad whose husband gave her triple talaq recently over dowry.In Moradabad, a case was registered against husband and in-laws of the complainant Varisha, who complained that her husband gave her triple talaq because her family was not able to fulfil the demand of a Swift car or 10 lakh rupees cash as dowry.Resident of Nagfani area in Daulatbagh, Varisha was married to Mughalpura resident Shahnul Haq sometime back. Soon, husband and in-laws started demanding dowry from of the victim, which eventually led to fights and beating up of the victim by in-laws.As per Varisha, her husband gave her triple talaq and forced her out of the house. He said that Varisha can only live with him if she gets Rupees 10 lakhs or a car as dowry. The police registered a case against Varisha’s husband Shahnul Haq, brother-in-law Kamrul Hasan, mother-in-law Aladi, Mohd Hafiz aka Munna and Meena after a written complaint was given by the victim.The Triple Talaq Bill which is already passed by the Lok Sabha, provisions a jail term of three years for the man who gives instant triple talaq. Responding to the discussion on the bill, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “If it is a crime to stand in favor of poor and oppressed Muslim women, then we will commit this crimes ten times. We should not see it as a vote-bank politics and should have a humanitarian approach.”