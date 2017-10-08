The End of Samajwadi Parivar Feud Could See Mulayam as Party 'Guide'

अखिलेश को हार्दिक बधाई ,हृदय से शुभकामनायें एवं आशीर्वाद — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) October 5, 2017

: Diwali is around the corner, and if sources are to be believed, the intra-family feud within the Samajwadi Party is heading towards an end.Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav may have missed the annual party convention in Agra, but congratulated his son over the phone. Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal extended his blessings on Twitter.Mulayam's endorsement, particularly after a bitter standoff lasting several months, has strengthened Akhilesh's sway over party cadre, leaving no other option for his brother Shivpal but to med ways with his nephew. The Yadav scion has visited his father twice after the Agra convention, restoring normalcy between the father-son duo.Akhilesh Yadav was recently re-elected to the post of party president for the next five years after an amendment to the party constitution, extending the tenure from three years to five years.Mulayam, according to sources, will not ask his son to hand over the post of party president, but rather mould himself in the role of a "guide".Sources indicate that Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal also doesn't have a problem with his nephew holding the top party post. In return, Shivpal could be given the charge of National General Secretary of the party. The two leaders traded barbs during the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh elections, and Akhilesh was once seen snatching microphone from his uncle on the stage.Mulayam is still said to be miffed with his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, an Akhilesh confidant, and his fate is yet to be decided.It is believed Mulayam wanted to attend the annual party convention in Agra and necessary arrangements had already been made. However, sources say it was at the instance of Shivpal that Mulayam decided not to join his son in Agra. Things now look normal after Shivpal congratulated his nephew on Twitter.The Samajwadi Party was headed for a vertical split months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Mulayam distanced himself from party activities, didn't campaign for his son, costing dearly in the polls, which were swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Akhilesh Yadav, though, has consolidated his position as a party leader first by winning the party election symbol and then again by not capitulating in front of Mulayam-Shivpal duo.