The Politics of India's 'Apolitical' Presidential Race
President Pranab Mukherjee's term ends on 25 July, 2017 (PTI Photo)
“It is my personal choice that the former Lok Sabha speaker should be the next President of India,” says Samajwadi Party general secretary Naresh Agarwal.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has already held a round of discussion with opposition leaders on presidential polls slated for July this year. The Left parties want to build a consensus around former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi.
Ruling BJP, along with its allies, though comfortably placed, has maintained a studied silence on the issue amid murmurs of the party backing a tribal or a Dalit name for the top constitutional position in the country.
Rewind 25 years to 1992. Then CPM general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet stepped out of his room at AK Gopalan Bhawan, the party headquarters, in Delhi, tapping away the left palm — as was his wont — with a cordless phone in his right hand. Comrade Surjeet sought an urgent meeting of the available Politburo.
He had just received a call from the then Congress leadership seeking support for the party candidate — Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma — in presidential polls. The ruling party, in lieu, was willing to accommodate the Left's choice in the vice-presidential elections.
The wiry leader told those present in the hurriedly assembled council that the candidate must be from the Dalit community and should preferably be someone the Congress could also claim as its own.
After a short deliberation, the Left leaders finally zeroed in on a Congress MP from Kerala. He was an LSE graduate, a career diplomat, former vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and someone who had served as a minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government.
Despite impeccable qualifications and four consecutive Lok Sabha victories, he was reportedly denied a cabinet berth in the Rao ministry for his reported 'Marxist leanings'.
So, that hot summer afternoon in 1992, a Politburo member, on instructions of the party leadership, rode pillion on a scooter to seek consent from KR Narayanan to be the vice-presidential candidate.
Narayanan won that election quite comfortably as a joint nominee of the Congress, the Left and Janata Dal. VP Singh invoked his social justice credentials for having forced the government's hand. So did the Congress.
The President's office as envisaged in the Constitution is apolitical in nature. That is, the President acts on the advice of the political executive with powers vested upon the Union Council of Ministers. But presidential elections in the country over the years have been used by parties — both in Opposition and government — to send a strong political message or even to settle scores.
Indira Gandhi called for a "conscious vote", securing victory for VV Giri against Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, the official Congress candidate backed by the old guards. That was Mrs Gandhi's way of getting back at the 'Syndicate' which had once dubbed her as a mere puppet — the ‘goongi gudiya'. Many years later, Mrs. Gandhi once again used the presidential polls to send a strong political message by nominating Gyani Zail Singh in the face of growing secessionist movement in Punjab.
What Vajpayee perhaps discounted was the fact that the Grand Old Party places a very a high premium on loyalty. And it is non-negotiable. With the Congress party declining to back Alexander, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu proposed the then vice-president Krishna Kant as a consensus candidate. Some reports suggest that Krishna Kant was even sounded out by the NDA managers to prepare for nominations.
The Congress was also said to be on board. The young Turk triumvirate of Krishna Kant, along with Chandrasekhar and Mohan Daria, after all, came from the Congress stock. But there was a minor glitch here. Krishna Kant, along with fellow socialist Madhu Limaye, was also instrumental in the fall of the Morarji government when the duo raked up the issue of dual membership of Janata Party members owing allegiance to the RSS.
Only Left parties could muster the courage to challenge Kalam’s nomination even at the risk of taking a hit on their secular credentials, with INA veteran and freedom fighter Captain Lakshmi Sehgal.
A month later, Krishna Kant died of a massive heart attack. He is the only vice-president to have passed away in office.
In the next presidential elections held in 2007, the UPA-Left coordination committee met to finalise a joint candidate at the Prime Minister’s residence — 7, Race Course Road. The discussion veered towards nominating the first woman President of India. The Congress proposed Rajasthan governor Pratibha Patil’s name.
Only two leaders in the room were aware of Patil’s political antecedents —Sharad Pawar and CPI general secretary AB Bardhan; Pawar because Patil was the leader of opposition in 1978 when Pawar rebelled and broke away from the Congress to become the youngest CM in Maharashtra, and Bardhan for having had his early political grooming in the trade union movement in Nasik. That Patil was a family loyalist to the core who remained with the Congress in the face of adversity was well rewarded in the end.
The 2012 presidential polls evolved around two regional satraps — Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee.
“By that time it wasn’t clear who Ms. Banerjee’s choice for the top post was. With that one stroke, she made it apparent who wasn’t,” says a senior political analyst who has closely followed the state for many years now.
The next day, Mamata Banerjee was joined by Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter’s Ashoka Road residence in Delhi. On a sheet of paper that Mulayam carried in his hand, there were three names written in bold letters.
“APJ Abdul Kalam, Somanth Chaterjee,” said Mulayam, adjusting his glasses and relishing every moment of the media glare, “and Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. We are offering three names to the UPA to choose from.” He rubbed it in by proposing the name of Congress’s incumbent PM.
“All three are dummies. Mulayam Singh wants to force Congress’s hand here. Of the two names the Congress has suggested, one is a dummy. The other is a senior contender,” said a senior BJP leader, closely observing the turn of events from the other side.
In the next 48 hours, Mulayam held a series of meetings with Congress leaders. In the end, he not only endorsed Pranab Mukherjee’s candidature but quietly left for Lucknow, leaving Mamata Banerjee to fend for herself.
The Trinamool Congress chief was left with little choice but to support a fellow Bengali in the presidential race.
A month later, Pranab Mukherjee was sworn in as the 13th President of the Republic. Hamid Ansari got another term as the Vice-President of India.
