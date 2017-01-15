Lucknow: Technology has revamped the way elections are held in India, and Akhilesh Yadav is all set to tap into this advancement to monitor the moves of his party men.

With the 'Samajwadi Akhilesh' app, which party workers were told to install a few months ago, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister can track the location of the user, helping him keep a watch on their activities.

ALSO READ: If Akhilesh Wins or EC Freezes Cycle, Take Our Symbol: Lok Dal to Mulayam

The app was developed to popularise the Samajwadi Party’s development and welfare schemes but never got a formal launch. The 3.2MB app is available on Android and iOS platforms.

The app requires a set of permissions to install and the user’s GPS location is one of them. In simple terms, the app administrator or developer can track the user at any time.

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party Rival Camps Keep Fingers Crossed

Speaking to ETV, software engineer Anoop Mishra says, "When you install the app, you will be asked for certain permissions, which include permission for GPS access. It means the developer or the admin can track the user of the app, without his or her knowledge.”

Chaudhary Farzan Usmani, a youth leader of the Samajwadi Party from Barabanki, says, “A few months ago, we were asked to install the 'Samajwadi Akhilesh' app on our phones. We were told that this app would update us with the latest news on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party."